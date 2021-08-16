'Shameless projection': Trump slammed after claiming ‘Biden surrendered to COVID’

Donald Trump again attacked President Joe Biden over his handling of Afghanistan and the coronavirus, but critics pointed out those crises were made worse by his own policies.

The twice-impeached one-term president issued a statement Monday morning through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who hasn't been banned from Twitter yet, accusing his successor of "surrendering" to the pandemic and the Taliban -- which many accused him of doing before he lost the election.

"First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back," Trump said in the statement. "Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence."

"The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge," he added. "Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him."















































