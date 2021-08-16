'Shameless projection': Trump slammed after claiming ‘Biden surrendered to COVID’

Donald Trump again attacked President Joe Biden over his handling of Afghanistan and the coronavirus, but critics pointed out those crises were made worse by his own policies.
The twice-impeached one-term president issued a statement Monday morning through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who hasn't been banned from Twitter yet, accusing his successor of "surrendering" to the pandemic and the Taliban -- which many accused him of doing before he lost the election.
"First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back," Trump said in the statement. "Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence."
"The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge," he added. "Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him."
@reynaldo_spence @realLizUSA And throwing a tantrum https://t.co/UExNeW9Slk— 🇺🇸TrashRat🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸TrashRat🇺🇸) 1629117255.0
@realLizUSA Wasn’t Trump going to pull out last September? A year earlier?— Will Huff (@Will Huff) 1629118951.0
@realLizUSA @Twitter I thought TFG was banned from Twitter. Please take down this account— Dr. Jenny is VAXXED 🐕🐩🐕🐩 (@Dr. Jenny is VAXXED 🐕🐩🐕🐩) 1629120388.0
@realLizUSA From the guy who won't promote the vaccine and put together the Afghanistan exit.— Kim A. Terry (@Kim A. Terry) 1629120252.0
@realLizUSA I guess Donald Trump forgot that it was he who requested the release of Abdul Ghani Baradar and 5,000 other Taliban from prison.— Frank Giugliano (@Frank Giugliano) 1629117361.0
@realLizUSA I thought the idea of Donald Trump being blocked from Twitter was so that he will not publish anything… https://t.co/UkS1I4M4AU— KyleO (@KyleO) 1629117357.0
@realLizUSA Sorry Liz, but someone that made a deal with the Taliban and advocated for injecting disinfectants as a… https://t.co/0mEX4czq3u— Mark Smit (@Mark Smit) 1629117739.0
@realLizUSA Gaslighting nonsense. TFG had no plan after pulling our military out and releasing the Taliban so the… https://t.co/lBJOvXs0RS— Dr. Craig Malkin (@Dr. Craig Malkin) 1629118735.0
@realLizUSA Oh, sheesh, Trump's Doha Agreement with the Taliban is a clear indicator that he was returning Afghanis… https://t.co/YQglfGlZps— Michelle Mitzel (@Michelle Mitzel) 1629118088.0