Trump trashed by UAW president as an enemy of the working class

UAW president Shawn Fain unloaded on Donald Trump after the former president announced he would speak to current and former members of the autoworkers union.

Trump will speak to the workers on Sept. 27 in Detroit instead of attending the second Republican presidential debate, as autoworkers Michigan, Missouri and Ohio began strikes at plants run by Big Three car manufacturers.

Fain, however, was not impressed.

“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” Fain said in a statement. “We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”

The former president hasn't issued a formal statement on the strike, but he said on Truth Social that the union workers were "being sold down the 'drain' with this all Electric Car SCAM."

Trump's campaign will also release a radio ad aimed at union workers in addition to his visit to Michigan.