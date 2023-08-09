'Unthinkable!' Trump demands indictment be 'withdrawn' in new Truth Social rant

Former President Donald Trumptook to his Truth Social account on Tuesday to demand that the indictment against him for the 2020 election plot be "withdrawn."

"So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents," wrote Trump. "This is unthinkable, and the Fake Political Indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn."

"The system is Rigged & Corrupt, very much like the Presidential Election of 2020. We are a Nation in Decline!" Trump added.

Trump is referring to a Fox News report this week that House Republicans, led by Oversight subcommittee chair Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), are alleging the now-disbanded January 6 Committee failed to fully preserve records of their investigation, in violation of congressional rules. In particular, they claim that Democrats on the committee disappeared files relating to Capitol security failures, so that they could shift blame for January 6 onto Trump.

Former committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has pushed back on this accusation, saying that Loudermilk's report is full of "factual errors" and that the only documents that weren't maintained were temporary documents that didn't advance the committee's investigation, while 4 terabytes of the committee's relevant information were turned over.

The former president has escalated his attacks on the legal process as the charges against him have advanced, in particular going after special counsel Jack Smith, whom he has called "deranged" and "crackhead"-like, and District Judge Tanya Chutkan, whom he has demanded be taken off the case.