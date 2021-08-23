MSNBC's Morning Joe and Mika rip Trump for trying to stuff his anti-vaxx ‘monster’ back into the cage
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped former president Donald Trump for stoking vaccine skepticism for months -- and then trying to stuff his "monster" back into the cage with a tepid recommendation.

Vaccine hesitancy remains strongest among the twice-impeached one-term president's supporters, and some of them even booed Trump when he urged vaccination during his Alabama rally, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts weren't willing to give him much credit.

"That Trump -- the more you hear from Trump -- 'take the vaccine, it's good I took it' -- and then he hears boos," Scarborough said. "'Oh, freedom, freedom' -- okay, whatever."

Brzezinski compared that vaccine mistrust to Frankenstein's monster.

"He created a monster and now he can't even control it," she said.


