Trump scorched for 'drunk uncle' proposal to start a massive war between Russia and China
Jim Watson/AFP

In an address to Republican Party donors in New Orleans on Saturday, Donald Trump suggested the United States attempt to set off a massive war between Russia and China, and then Americans could "sit back and watch " what happens.

According to a tweet from Washington Post investigative reporter Josh Dawsey, the former president proposed using an American aircraft with the flag of China on them should enter Russian airspace and "bomb the sh*t out of Russia."

As Dawsey wrote, "Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, 'put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out' out of Russia. 'And then we say, China did it, we didn't do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.'"

Needless to say, Trump's comments set off a flurry of criticism, with one critic writing back to Dawsey, "Ask Republican leaders, they all support him for 2024, ask them if they agree with this strategery. Look forward to your report."

You can see more comments below:



SmartNews