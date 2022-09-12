Trump tries to put rumors to rest for sudden DC visit

Donald Trump addressed speculation about his surprise visit to Washington, D.C., in a brief post on his Truth Social network.

The former president arrived Sunday at Dulles Airport in Virginia, dressed in golf shoes and a white polo shirt, which prompted speculation that his unannounced trip was related to one of the various criminal investigations into him, but Trump claimed Monday that he was working at his nearby golf course.

"Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River," Trump posted, along with a link to Trump National Golf Club. "What an incredible place!"

An Associated Press photographer also shared a shot of Trump driving a golf cart alone at the golf course.

Last month's unprecedented FBI raid on Trump's Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago home saw thousands of government records, including the highly classified materials, retrieved.

IN OTHER NEWS: Legal expert blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped our national security and is holding it hostage’

Much of it was mixed together into dozens of boxes with Trump personal records and other things like clothing and media clippings.

The government has maintained that Trump has no right to any of the official government records, which belong to the National Archives, and especially not to the classified materials.

It has not detailed what is in the classified documents, but media reports say some are extremely restricted, and the Washington Post reported that one deals with a foreign country's nuclear program and nuclear defenses.

The Justice Department cited the law on retaining defense materials and the law against destruction of government records for the raid.

It also cited obstruction of justice, after Trump and his attorneys told the FBI in June there were no more government or classified records in Mar-a-Lago.

In a social media posting Trump accused the FBI and Justice department of a "document hoax" and praised Cannon as "brilliant and courageous."





With additional reporting by AFP