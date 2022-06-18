'An absolute no no!': Trump snaps at GOP leadership for allowing 'political thugs and scoundrels' to investigate him

Former president Donald Trump was up early on Saturday morning after giving the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom conference in Nashville and was, once again, attacking the House select committee investigating his part in the Jan. 6th insurrection on his Truth Social account.

After first complimenting CNN for scaling back using the term "the Big Lie" when talking about him, the former president turned his ire back on the bi-partisan House committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and the Republican leadership after three devastating days of televised hearings.

According to the former president what they are doing is a "political no no."

Trump first wrote, "BIG NEWS: Fake News CNN has just announced that it will no longer allow the use of the phrase,'The Big Lie,' probably because they are open to legal exposure as facts are now out, with more coming, that the 2020 Presidential Election was indeed Rigged and Stolen, and that the term Big Lie now represents the exact opposite of what the Democrats and Fake News Media was conning the public to believe. A big step by CNN. Congratulations!"

He then launched his attack.

"The Unselect Committee of political thugs & scoundrels is trying to use disinformation and outright lies to RAILROAD people into the arms of the Justice Department. They are doing everything within their power to criminalize politics, an absolute no no! I watched this lowlife Raskin yesterday making things and statements up, from out of nowhere. Pure fiction!" he wrote. "The Dems play very dirty, but Republican leadership should never have allowed this Kangaroo Court to happen. A USA embarrassment!"