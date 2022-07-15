Mary Trump explains why her uncle's mental health is 'deteriorating'

Psychologist Mary Trump explained that her uncle, due to his narcissistic personality disorder, is unable to deal with the constant criticism in a forum where he can't fire back and that he is likely making the people surrounding him miserable as the hearings continue.
Mary Trump pointed out that it is highly likely that he is obsessed with the hearings and told host Jong-Fast that his mental issues are “serious and they’re deteriorating. Any serious illness that's not treated gets worse over time."
She added, "He is addicted to being at the center of attention. I’m sure he’s as riveted by these hearings as we are, but in completely different ways. And for him to feel that the focus is shifting away from him or that he’s losing power will make things even worse because he won’t confront that and process it and deal with it. He will bury it and therefore worsen his situation.”
As for those who tend to his daily needs, she claimed they are probably miserable having to be around while also conceding that they have brought that on themselves for not walking away.
"I can only imagine what it’s like to be anywhere near him right now. I'm sure the temper, the out-of-control narcissism must be just unspeakably difficult for people around him to deal with," she told the "New Abnormal" host before adding, "Not that I have any compassion for any of them at this point, but yeah, it’s only gonna get worse from here.”
The Y chromosome can be lost through the process of aging, and this can lead to an increased risk of heart failure and cardiovascular disease, according to a recent study my colleagues and I published in the journal Science.
While most women have two X chromosomes, most men have one X and one Y. And many people with Y chromosomes start to lose them in a fraction of the cells in their body as they age.
While loss of the Y chromosome was first observed in 1963, it was not until 2014 that researchers found an association between loss of the Y chromosome and shorter life span. Y chromosome loss has since been linked to a number of age-related diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. However, it has been unknown whether this loss is just another benign indicator of aging, like gray hair or skin wrinkles, or whether it has a direct role in promoting disease.
Over time, the degrading Y chromosome may play an increasingly smaller role in development.
My colleagues and I wanted to figure out if Y chromosome loss directly causes disease and, if so, how. Historically, the Y chromosome has been difficult to study because much of its genetic material is repetitive – it’s easy to get “lost” trying to decipher the sequence.
However, we were able to take advantage of these repeat sequences by targeting them with the DNA-editing tool CRISPR. We used CRISPR to introduce breaks into the Y chromosome DNA of white blood cells in mice, destroying and eliminating the Y chromosome. We chose white blood cells in particular because they tend to have a high prevalence of Y chromosome loss.
We found that while loss of the Y chromosome did not have immediate effects on the young mice, they ended up aging poorly, dying at an earlier age than mice that still had Y chromosomes. They also had more buildup of scar tissue in the heart, a condition called fibrosis, as well as a stronger decline in heart function after induced heart failure. Treating the mice with a drug that blocks heart scarring, however, was able to restore lost heart function.
We then evaluated the effects of Y chromosome loss in people. We analyzed data from the U.K. Biobank, a large database of medical and genetic data from 500,000 participants in the U.K. We found that men who had lost their Y chromosomes in over 40% of their white blood cells had a 31% increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared with men who hadn’t lost their Y chromosomes, including a two- to threefold increased risk of dying from congestive heart failure or heart disease. In other words, those with the greatest Y chromosome loss had the greatest risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
Screening for Y chromosome loss could help lead to earlier treatments for age-related conditions.
Our work shows that loss of the Y chromosome can directly contribute to age-related diseases like heart disease through tissue scarring. We believe that a better understanding of how the Y chromosome may contribute to age-related diseases, and potentially the process of aging itself, could lead to ways to screen and prevent excessive tissue scarring that can lead to cardiovascular disease.
What still isn’t known
While our study primarily focused on the heart, we also found that mice with Y chromosome loss also had scarring in their kidneys and lungs as well as accelerated cognitive impairment as they aged. Further research can help clarify the role of Y chromosome loss in diseases affecting other parts of the body.
What’s next
We are currently searching for specific genes that are lost with the Y chromosome that may be responsible for the disease-causing effects of Y chromosome loss. This information can help us better analyze exactly how loss of the Y chromosome can lead to disease and aid in the development of treatments for it.
A British-led archaeological dig has uncovered new human bones at the site of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium.
Historians estimate that more than 20,000 soldiers were killed at Waterloo, 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Brussels, on June 18, 1815 when mainly Anglo-Dutch allied troops commanded by the Duke of Wellington defeated French battalions led by Napoleon Bonaparte.
It was one of the worst armed confrontations in history and crushed Napoleon's dreams of a great empire. Tens of thousands of soldiers were also wounded.
The discovery of new bones was made last week around the Mont St Jean farm, where Wellington set up the main allied field hospital at the time.
"We have what looks like a complete human skeleton and, next to that, it's another amputated leg," said Tony Pollard, a professor at Glasgow University and one of the mission's directors.
"We don't know whether that person was killed in a battle and the body brought here... or whether it was a patient who died in the hospital," he said.
"On Napoleonic battlefields, this sort of very old deposit is incredibly rare. We have been working here since 2015 and this is the first time we've encountered a great pit.
"Only one complete skeleton has been excavated from the battlefield, and it was when they were building the museum," the British archaeologist added.
The excavation project, which includes archaeologists, students, military personnel and veterans, was launched in 2015 to mark the bicentenary of the battle.
In 2019, they discovered remains of three amputated legs at the site. The dig was then interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eva Collignon, a Belgian archaeologist, said the latest bones discovered were probably gathered "in a hurry" in a ditch near the field hospital because the number of victims was so high.
Appearing on MSNBC'S "Way Too Early" with host Jonathan Lemire, Business Insider's Camila DeChalus reported that members of the Houe select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection have provided overwhelming evidence of five federal laws that Donald Trump broke while still in office.
"You have new reporting on how the January 6th panel is working to gather evidence that could show how former president Trump violated federal law, hence a criminal referral. What can you tell us about those findings?" host Lemire prompted.
"The January 6th committee has laid out a lot of evidence over the course of its public hearings and Insider has examined all of this evidence and we found that Trump could have potentially violated five federal laws, everything from wire fraud to witness tampering," she replied. "I have spoken to several legal experts and they say that Trump's legal defense strategy could change depending on what crime he is potentially charged with."
"But it can go anywhere from him blaming others in his inner circle, saying that is following the advice of his legal advisers to him, his legal defense attorneys are trying to say that he genuinely believed that the election was rigged and that's why he pursued all of these measures to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election," she added.