Trump supporter creates international news with profane attack on CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan

One of Donald Trump supporters has made international news after being interviewed by CNN outside a MAGA rally in Ohio.
"CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan has had many noteworthy encounters with die-hard supporters of former President Donald Trump, but the rude response O'Sullivan got from a man in Ohio last Saturday has now sparked a viral video—and a charity t-shirt campaign in O'Sullivan's native Ireland," Forbes reported on Saturday.
O'Sullivan was conducting one of his signature interviews with Trump supporters and caught the entire encounter on video.
"What's your name, sir," O'Sullivan asked a man in a red MAGA hat.
"My name is go f*ck yourself," the Trump supporter replied.
"Right," O'Sullivan replied, without missing a beat. "And are you from Ohio?"
It’s the friends we meet along the way… https://t.co/jCbziIeX6k— Donie O'Sullivan (@Donie O'Sullivan) 1624816709.0
"As of early Saturday afternoon, the video had been viewed 2.3 million times. Back in Ireland, it caught the attention of Adrian Barry, who quickly created a t-shirt 'inspired by (O'Sullivan's) moment of magic' that he's selling—with all proceeds going to charity," Forbes reported.
Inspired by @Donie’s moment of magic in Ohio on Monday, I’ve designed a t-shirt, they’re available for order with a… https://t.co/CfaG7U3eJY— Adrian Barry (@Adrian Barry) 1625073510.0
No one cooler than @donie! Pleasure to chat with @WhosAdrianBarry who's made t-shirts for charity in Ireland out of… https://t.co/j7yNQuiJZj— Kerry O'Shea (@Kerry O'Shea) 1625257849.0