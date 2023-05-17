Ex-TV anchor pulls off stunning upset to become Jacksonville’s first woman mayor

A former TV news anchor pulled off a political shocker Tuesday night in Florida by beating out a candidate that was supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donna Deegan upset Republican business leader Daniel Davis to become the first woman ever and just the second Democrat in three decades to win a Jacksonville mayor’s race, The Tributary reports.

The former First Coast News anchor and founder of the DONNA Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families affected by breast cancer, reportedly upset Davis despite being vastly outspent.

Davis had raised $8.4 million by the end of April and Deegan took in $2.1 in the same period, according to the report.

Deegan and Davis advanced as the top two candidates from a field of eight who competed in a jungle primary in March.

Davis is a former City Council member and state representative who currently serves as CEO of the JAX Chamber of Commerce.

Davis had the backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Republican Lenny Curry currently serves as the city’s mayor.

Jacksonville is the nation’s most populous city with a Republican mayor, the report said.

