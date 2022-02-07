MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch sees no future for Trump: ‘Republican voters know he’s a losing proposition’

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch thinks Donald Trump may be growing too old to run for president again.

The "Morning Joe" contributor, who's known Trump for years, said he's not sure the former president actually wants his old job back, although he does like the attention that comes from a political campaign.

"You know, most people that are inside his psyche know he has always been more afraid of losing than winning, that to be a loser is the worst thing in the world," Deutsch said. "You know, it was drilled from his father from the time he was born. There are killers and there are losers in this world. Obviously, you talked also, he has already been a three-time loser. If you were going to put a gun to my head -- I don't know if that's a politically correct thing to say anymore, as I apologize."

"I actually think he doesn't run," Deutsch added. "I think he wants to run but not to be president. He seems older lately. He seems -- and I think that we're just, as you talked, we're starting to see the cracks. I think the Glenn Youngkins of the party showed where there's an alternative way to go, and I think a lot of Republican voters know in a general election he is a losing proposition. So, you know, my gut tells me he is playing. If I was a betting man I would say he does not run again.I know it's not the consensus, that's just my gut."



Host Joe Scarborough agreed, but also conceded that he and Deutsch had been wrong to predict that he wouldn't run in 2020.

"I've been wrong about him so many times that I have lost count," Scarborough said. "But I'm just with you. I think the parade is passing him by. He didn't expect to win the first time. It was one of the worst branding ideas gone horribly wrong. He won. I think he loved being in the White House, but he can see, I think the parade has passed him by."



