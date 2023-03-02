Missouri Republican: My bill would ban teaching about SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ marriage

Missouri State Rep. Ann Kelley (R) this week introduced an even more extreme version of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law that would bar teaching anything related to the LGBTQ community at any age.

As reported by the Associated Press, Kelley was asked this week whether her bill would prevent teachers from discussing the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling that delivered marriage rights for LGBTQ American citizens, and she replied that she believed it would.

This drew a sharp rebuke from Democratic Missouri State Rep. Ian Mackey, an openly gay former teacher who accused her of trying to force people like him to hide who they are from students.

“Did you ever inform your students on your beliefs?” Kelley asked her Democratic colleague when confronted with his criticism of her bill.

“They did know I was gay,” Mackey replied. “They would see my wedding ring and they would ask about it, and I would say I have a husband.”

Kelley has nonetheless defended her proposal by arguing that "it is not the place of the school to indoctrinate our children by exposing them to gender and sexual identity curriculums and courses," even if such "indoctrination" is simply a reference to historical events such as the Obergefell v. Hodges case.