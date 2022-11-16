'Felt like he had a girdle on': Noted historian says Donald Trump's announcement came up lacking
MSNBC

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin was flabbergasted by Donald Trump's relentlessly negative announcement that he's entering the 2024 presidential race.

The former president announced Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago resort that he would seek the Republican nomination, and the famed historian told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she'd never seen anyone who later won their election launch a campaign quite that way.

"It flew in the face of what announcement speeches are supposed to be," Goodwin said. "They're supposed to have hope, they're supposed to have excitement, 'happy days are here again,' President Roosevelt talked about when there's a depression going on. I remember George Bush, listening to his, George Bush, 43, compassionate conservatism, the Republican Party was going to have a new vision. When Obama came, 8,000 people were there. There was music, there was a sense of excitement about the future. It's interesting what President Trump, former President Trump, said a couple of weeks ago was, you're going to be very, very happy because I'm going to make this great announcement."

"There was no joy in his voice that night, last night, no sense of his having any fun, no sense of moving the country forward -- a failing nation, disrespected by all the other peoples in the world," she added. "You can't win that way. You can't not have that contagious enthusiasm that you've got to project. He used to have it when he was arguing about things first time around, but somehow last night felt like he had a girdle on."

READ: The connection between a child-murderer, Reaganism and today’s GOP

Watch the video below or at this link.

11 16 2022 07 03 19 www.youtube.com

SmartNews