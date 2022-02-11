WATCH: Ontario's right-wing premier dodges questions about why he went snowmobiling during trucker siege

Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in his province and told the anti-vaxx "Freedom Caravan" protesters blocking access to key bridges to vacate the area and go home.
However, Ford faced some tough questions about his actions over the last week, particularly about what he decided to do last weekend when the trucker protest was turning into a full-blown crisis.
The trouble for Ford began when CTV reporter Colin D'Mello pointed out that Ford went snowmobiling last weekend despite the fact that he described the anti-vax mandate protests as "a siege" and Ottawa police described them as an "insurrection."
"Let me make it clear, Colin, I've been on this phone almost 24-7, along with the premiers, the U.S. ambassadors, the prime minister around the clock," a defiant Ford replied. "Make no mistake: I have been engaged from the second that this has happened. I'll be continuing being engaged."
READ MORE: 'Indict him': National security lawyer disputes claims that Trump can't be jailed for taking classified docs
"Fair enough, but you are not dismissing what I'm saying here," D'Mello replied. "I'm asking you, premier, were you snowmobiling on Saturday, in Cottage Country, while Ottawa was under siege?"
"Let me tell you, Colin, I was at the cottage, I went out on my snowmobile... I take calls until one o'clock in the morning, I get calls before six o'clock in the morning, and I will not stop until we get this taken care of," he said.
Watch the video below.
It\u2019s so rare that the entire narrative of a press conference is demolished with two questions:pic.twitter.com/7dnixNzchF— Jonathan Goldsbie (@Jonathan Goldsbie) 1644596849