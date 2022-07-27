'Unfit for office': Pennsylvania Republican blasts her own party's nominee for governor in scathing editorial

A Pennsylvania Republican is calling her own party's nominee for governor unfit to hold the office in a new editorial published by the Pennsylvania Patriot-News.

In the editorial, physician and registered Republican Andrea Kesack argued that GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano "has no business" leading her state after winning the GOP's nomination earlier this year.

As justification, Kesack looks at Mastriano's false claims about the 2020 election being "rigged" against former President Donald Trump, as well as his attendance at the infamous "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6th, 2021 that preceded riots at the United States Capitol building.

"He behaved less like a distinguished state senator that day than an unhinged QAnon follower," she writes. "And he certainly didn’t behave like someone worthy of being Pennsylvania’s next governor. Though he condemned the violence, his behavior—and his embrace and promulgation of the Big Lie—raises serious questions about his judgment."

READ MORE: 'Yet another example of her incompetence': Lauren Boebert blasted over bill that endangers hunting programs and wildlife conservation

She then pivots to recounting Mastriano's reactionary stances on social issues, including his belief that abortion should be banned even in cases of rape and incest.

"Mastriano wants to go back in time -- before abortion was legal, before gay marriage was legal, and before everyone’s vote counted," she concludes. "We should not give him any time as our governor."

Read the whole editorial here.