Calls grow for GOPer Mastriano to release videos and photos he took at Jan 6th Capitol riot
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, pictured at a rally on May 14, 2022, is considered to extreme for some in the party. (Michael M. Santiago/AFP)

A key national group is calling upon the Republican Party's nominee for the governorship of Pennsylvania to release all photos and videos he took when he attended Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" Rally and then the subsequent assault on the Capitol building on Jan 6th.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the Democratic Governors Association jumped on a recently uncovered photo that showed GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Washington D.C. that day with cell phone in hand, and demanded he share any additional pictures or videos he took while protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The report notes that the "screenshot referenced by the organization appears to show Mastriano taking photos or video with his cellphone as supporters of former President Donald Trump began to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," while adding that the GOP lawmaker also funded buses to take fellow protesters with him that day.

According to a statement from the group demanding Mastriano release anything he may have on his phone, "Every day, more is uncovered about Doug Mastriano’s involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection – including new footage that showed Mastriano recording rioters as they attacked law enforcement. Mastriano’s footage could be important evidence in the investigation into Jan. 6, and it’s further evidence proving that Mastriano lied about his involvement and stood with rioters as they attacked the Capitol."

The group's spokesperson, Sam Newton, added, "“It’s long overdue for Mastriano to release the footage and finally come clean about his full involvement in the attack on our democracy."

For context, the Capital-Star's report adds, "Campaign finance reports show Mastriano organized buses to Washington, D.C. on the same day as a mob of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol building. Mastriano admitted to being in Washington, D.C. that day for a 'peaceful protest' to support Trump, but said he and his wife left when things turned violent. Mastriano has stressed that he never entered the Capitol building."

