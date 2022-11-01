Doug Mastriano controls Facebook page that pumps out right-wing nonsense
Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor, speaks to supporters inside Gatsby's Bar& Grill in Aston. - HEATHER KHALIFA/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has control over a Facebook account that pumps out hateful content against immigrants, transgender people and Jewish people.

The Republican state senator has administrative privileges over the "Mastriano Memes" page linked to his official campaign account that circulates dozens of posts a day, including antisemitic and other extremist content implying President Joe Biden is a pedophile and comparing abortion to satanic sacrifice, reported The Daily Beast.

Other recent posts mocked the assassination attempt on House speaker Nancy Pelosi that left her 82-year-old husband with brain injuries, and Mastriano Memes circulated posts calling migrants "scary brown people" and routinely suggest that Michelle Obama was born male.

The page shared memes depicting Democratic megadonor George Soros as a puppet master and superimposing swastikas over a photo of Biden after his Philadelphia speech calling out the fascist threat from Republicans, and it has repeatedly circulated content mocking Senate candidate John Fetterman's recovery from a stroke.

READ MORE: Kari Lake buried by CNN panel for her 'vile' joke about the Pelosi attack

Mastriano has the authority to remove any content on the page, and his campaign has previously deleted Facebook videos backing Donald Trump's election lies and promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory after they were reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer over the summer.

His campaign also deleted a 2020 video in which Mastriano suggested the government should publish personal information about individuals who had been diagnosed with Covid.

The Mastriano campaign did not respond to requests for comment about these Facebook memes.

