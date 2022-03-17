Tucker Carlson's favorite pro-Russia colonel has a long history of using anti-Semitic codewords in speeches
A retired colonel who frequently delivers pro-Russian talking points on Fox News' Tucker Carlson also has a long history of using anti-Semitic codewords in speeches, The Atlantic's Yair Rosenberg reports.

Ever since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Carlson has invited Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor on his show to deliver arguments that paint the Kremlin in a highly sympathetic light while casting doubt on Ukraine's claims of national sovereignty.

And as Rosenberg documents, he has also frequently used anti-Semitic dog whistles when talking about his foreign policy views.

In one particularly flagrant example, Macgregor talked about the threat of "rootless cosmopolitans," which is an old Soviet term that was used specifically to demonize its Jewish citizens.

"We have a huge problem with a class of so-called elites, the people who are wealthy, very wealthy in many cases and they are, as the Russians used to call certain individuals many, many years ago, rootless cosmopolitans," he said during a 2021 speech to the Serbian American Voters Alliance.

Rosenberg also notes that Macgregor has made conspiratorial comments in the past about George Soros and Israeli influence over American foreign policy.

"Among an array of conspiratorial claims, including some about Jewish financier George Soros, Macgregor alleged that American support for Israel stemmed from 'Israeli lobby' money and that U.S. officials had gotten 'very, very rich' from their support for the Jewish state," Rosenberg writes.

