'Who would know that?': Trump flips out over toilet documents report during Fox interview
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

During a call-in interview with the hosts of Fox & Friends on Saturday morning, former president Donald Trump lashed out at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman over revelations in her upcoming book that he was known for tearing up documents and flushing them down the toilet.

Late in the interview, which ran over 20 minutes, Trump was asked by host Will Cain, "The big takeaway is that you have ripped up papers and flushed them down the toilet. What's your reaction on what you’re hearing on other mainstream media channels in this book by Maggie Haberman?"

Trump fired right back, "Yeah it’s fake news and she’s a fake writer. She got a Pulitzer Prize for Russia, Russia, Russia, and then they found out it was a hoax. And so did others. Frankly, the ones that get Pulitzer Prizes, they happen to work around you and around [Fox host] Pete [Hegseth]. "

Adding the report is a "disgrace", the former president ranted, "She made it up. I don’t believe they have sources. Who is going to be a source for that anyway? Who would know that? There's no source. They make it up. You know, they oftentimes, these fake writers like her, they act like they know me, like she knows me. I haven’t spoken to her in a very long time. She knows me no better than any other writer."

He added, "I'll tell you, this country we have to get honest reporting. Because if we don’t get honest reporting. It’s really leading us down a bad path. And it’s really leading us down a path of anger."

You can watch below:


