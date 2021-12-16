Dr. Oz flops hard during Fox News interview when asked basic question about abortion policy

Republican Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz was caught flat-footed during a Fox News interview on Wednesday when host Will Cain asked him a basic question about abortion policy.

After Oz tried to boast of his anti-abortion credentials, Cain asked him when he believes that life begins.

"Again, if I'm pro-life, it's a decision that comes back to the sanctity of when you think life does begin," Oz replied. "And I believe that it begins when you're in your mother's womb."

"When you're in your mother's womb?" asked Cain. "But that carries you up to all the way when you're into nine months of pregnancy."

"Well of course, life's already started when you're in your mother's womb," Oz replied. "But it's a rathole to get trapped into the different ways of talking about it. We need, as a nation, to make sure the Constitution is appropriately followed, and people like me, we may be in the same camp, who are pro-life, have our feelings respected. And this is something that should not be taken away from us by judiciary legislating from the bench."

Cain, however, seemed unimpressed by Oz's explanation.

"Yeah but that's also something that's going to have to be legislated," he said. "And that answer's gonna have to be given specifically."

