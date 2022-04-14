'What does it say that a doctor is in a party that denies science': The View trashes Dr. Oz and other GOP candidates
Dr. Oz (Screenshot)

The View's Joy Behar noted that there was trouble in paradise on Fox News this week as prime-time hosts debated whether or not they should continue to support Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican. Trump endorsed Oz, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday night that the doctor had a highly rated show, which translates into votes.

"He — I believe endorsed Oz, and, you know, I think that's, you know, that's probably not inconsequential for President Trump," said Laura Ingraham. "You wouldn't answer the question whether it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz. I'll say it. I'm not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz."

Sunny Hostin wondered if it was the so-called cult of celebrity.

"I mean, I was shocked along with a lot of people that Donald Trump won on his business record because he bankrupt casinos, and he wasn't a real businessman," said Hostin referring to Trump's six bankruptcies for five of his businesses. "It was fake, the Celebrity Apprentice stuff. It was a fake television show, and I'm surprised at Oz's celebrity because people seem to forget he was grilled on Capitol Hill about his pushing of a fake weight loss drug. And he settled a lawsuit for over $5 million. He didn't claim any responsibility, but he did settle that lawsuit, and so a lot of people I think are now questioning his credentials as a celebrity doctor."

The group noted that as a heart surgeon he was very respected but when he turned into a television doctor it was another matter.

The group then brought up NFL player Herschel Walker, who is doing well in the Georgia race for U.S. Senate, but that his history too is unnerving. He confessed to playing Russian Roulette six times, bragging that it was a thrill. He confessed he has a multiple personality disorder. Previously, it was reported that a doctor diagnosed Walker with dissociative identity disorder. Hostin also cited reports saying that Walker claimed to have businesses that he doesn't actually have and employees working for him that also don't exist.

Behar recalled Donald Trump's quote that he loves "the poorly educated."

See the video below:


Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker youtu.be

