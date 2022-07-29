Fox News smacks down New Jersey 'carpetbagger' Mehmet Oz

Donald Trump has started complaining about Dr. Mehmet Oz and a new poll shows his campaign struggling.

The survey was reported under the headline, "Fox News Poll: Oz supporters lack enthusiasm in Pennsylvania Senate race."

The poll showed Oz at 36% while Democratic John Fetterman came in at 47%.

"A big problem for Oz is consolidating GOP support. By a 16-point margin, fewer Republicans stay loyal to him (73%) than Democrats to Fetterman (89%). Same story on favorable ratings, as many more Democrats view Fetterman positively (88%) than Republicans view Oz (67%)," the network reported. "Just 35% of those backing Oz say they support him enthusiastically, while 45% have reservations. For Fetterman, 68% back him enthusiastically and only 18% hesitate."

The network noted "Oz is ridiculed as a carpetbagger from New Jersey" and 52% don't think the celebrity surgeon is familiar enough with Pennsylvania to be effective.

Also on Thursday, Tara Palmeri reported, "my sources say that Trump has started to complain about how Oz is running his campaign to the man who pushed the endorsement, Sean Hannity."



She said the Republican establishment thinks Oz is "running a lazy man’s campaign."

"Instead, around the time of the recount, Oz spent part of his time in Pennsylvania and the other part of the time in Palm Beach until at least June 9, waiting it out and doing some fundraising. His first post-primary event was June 10. Then, at the end of June, Oz flew off to Europe, specifically to Ireland, to see family until early July," she reported.

When Trump endorsed Oz in April, he claimed women would be attracted to his candidacy.

"Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel," Trump argued. "I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him, and trust him."

The Fox News poll showed Oz only getting the support of 28% of women, while Fetterman had almost twice as much support, with 55%.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic AG Josh Shapiro came in at 50% while GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano came in at 40%.

