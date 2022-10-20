Dr. Oz promised not to take any PAC money but then did anyway: report
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz pledged back in January that he would not take “one dime of corporate PAC money, not one dollar,” and that he “cannot be bought." But according to a new report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, his latest campaign fundraising report shows he took $23,500 from eight separate corporate entities.

Some of the donations included the political arms of major businesses, according to The Inquirer. "One $5,000 donation came from the PAC affiliated with Energy Transfer, a Dallas pipeline company that in 2012 purchased Sunoco LP and now owns the Mariner East pipeline that crosses Pennsylvania, among other energy interests," reports The Inquirer. "A $2,500 donation is from the PAC associated with Alliance Coal, part of Alliance Resource Partners, a coal, oil, and gas outfit based in Tulsa, Okla. Oz has been an outspoken advocate for increased natural gas drilling and energy production."

Other donations came from two of Pennsylvania's most prominent law firms. In total, the eight corporate PACs gave Oz $23,500.

The Fetterman campaign said the revelations show Oz can't be trusted.

“Dr. Oz will lie to anyone about literally anything if it means helping himself because this fraud has no core values,” said Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello. “”Oz pocketed over 200,000 dimes worth of corporate PAC money last quarter because he’s incapable of being honest and bought and paid for by special interests.”

Read the full report at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

