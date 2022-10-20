Kelly Loeffler’s texts may have been provided to Georgia prosecutors in Trump probe: report

A log of former senator Kelly Loeffler's text messages may have been provided to prosecutors investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia.
The 59-page, 405-text log circulating to media organizations from an anonymous sender covers the period between Nov. 8, 2020, the day after Joe Biden was projected as the winner, and Feb. 3, 2020, focuses on Loeffler's discussion of the election, and the document suggests it may have been provided to Georgia prosecutors, reported Politico.
"Notably, the log of texts was sent as a report from Cellebrite, a service typically used by investigators to extract digital data from cell phones," reports Politico's Kyle Cheney. "The nature of the document suggests Loeffler’s phone may have been subpoenaed or otherwise provided to prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, who are currently investigating Trump’s attempts to influence 2020 election results in the state."
The Fulton County district attorney's office flatly denied releasing any documents related to the former U.S. senator, who lost her own re-election bid Jan. 5, 2021, to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and the anonymous sender declined to reveal any details about the source of the text log.
“Should you ever question their authenticity, don’t hesitate to contact any of those concerned," the sender told Politico. "Mind you, only a daredevil can make a fortune!”
The document's metadata suggests it was created July 25, 2022, which would establish a possible timeframe from when investigators accessed them, but neither Loeffler or the Fulton County district attorney's office would say whether she had been subpoenaed.
Many of the messages related to her GOP Senate colleagues, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), urging her to support their effort to challenge Trump's election loss, and Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffernsperger's wife reached out to object to her calling for his resignation over the former president's baseless fraud claims.
“Unlike you my husband is an honorable man with integrity to do the right thing,” said Tricia Raffensperger in one text. “What kind of person are you that would purposely do this? I am so disappointed, I thought you were better than that! You do not deserve to be in elected office. You are not worthy of the high calling of that position.”