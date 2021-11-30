Dr. Oz will announce a run for US Senate to Sean Hannity: TMZ
Dr. Oz (Screenshot)

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Dr. Mehmet Oz is going to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. The Republican doctor made the decision after Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Scott Parnell was accused in court of domestic violence and the judge in the case took his children away.

TMZ cited "sources with direct knowledge," noting that the doctor has already purchased a "multi-million dollar media buy" in the state that will push his candidacy.

Dr. Oz's medical advice has come under scrutiny over the past several years, namely when he agreed with former President Donald trump that the anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Oz will likely be forced to step back from his show to run his campaign. TMZ said that Oz would declare his intentions to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening.

It's unknown if Oz has reached out to Trump and received his blessing yet. The celebrity doctor will have a plethora of television appearances with medical advice, lawsuits, and products that will likely fall under greater scrutiny.

SmartNews