'He looks like a lemon of a candidate': Conservative eviscerates Dr. Oz's flailing campaign
Dr. Oz, heart surgeon & television personality speaks, at the Web Summit, Lisbon. (Shutterstock.com)

Dr. Oz, the Trump-backed candidate to win a United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, is struggling in the polls against Democrat John Fetterman, despite a favorable political environment for Republicans.

The National Review's Jim Geraghty, while conceding that it's too early to write off Oz all together, nonetheless believes the celebrity doctor has the stink of a loser about him.

"Oz just looks like a lemon of a candidate," Geraghty stated bluntly. "Oz offers all of Trump’s weaknesses (inexperienced celebrity dilettante, limited roots in the state) without any of Trump’s strengths; the typical Trump voter isn’t impressed by Oz being Oprah’s favorite doctor or hosting a health-focused daytime talk show, nor his old support for abortion and gun control."

He went on to argue that Oz has no real base, as his decision to tout Trump's endorsement has made him too MAGA for suburban women, while Trump diehards remain unconvinced of his MAGA bonafides.

He also blasted Oz for taking so much time off this summer, even though he had weeks of opportunity when rival John Fetterman suffered a stroke and was not on the campaign trail.

He concluded by saying that David McCormick, who lost to Oz in the GOP primary, likely wouldn't have made these kinds of costly errors.

"McCormick likely would have made this a hard-fought, tight race," he wrote. "Right now, not only does it look like Democrats will pick up the Senate seat of the retiring Pat Toomey, it looks like they won’t even have to sweat it much."

