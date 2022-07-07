John Fetterman accuses Dr. Oz of filming video in out-of-state mansion
John Fetterman pictured in 2019.. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

For the last several weeks, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman has been attacking Republican rival Mehmet Oz for being a wealthy carpetbagger who barely spends any time in the state he wants to represent.

On Thursday, Fetterman claimed that Oz released a video criticizing Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney from a house that had previously been profiled two years ago by People Magazine as "the New Jersey mansion Dr. Oz and his wife built from scratch 20 years ago."

"Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey," Fetterman wrote in response.

Fetterman's latest slam on Oz comes as polls show him doing surprisingly well in a general election, despite what is overall a brutally bad environment for Democrats.

Fetterman is helped in this regard by Oz's unpopularity in the state, as a poll conducted last month showed 63 percent of Pennsylvanians had an unfavorable view of him.

