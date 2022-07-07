John Fetterman accuses Dr. Oz of filming video in out-of-state mansion

John Fetterman pictured in 2019.. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
For the last several weeks, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman has been attacking Republican rival Mehmet Oz for being a wealthy carpetbagger who barely spends any time in the state he wants to represent.
On Thursday, Fetterman claimed that Oz released a video criticizing Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney from a house that had previously been profiled two years ago by People Magazine as "the New Jersey mansion Dr. Oz and his wife built from scratch 20 years ago."
A legal advocacy group seeking to disbar lawyers who advocated for Donald Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories filed complaints Thursday with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court against seven lawyers worked to overturn the election's results, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The group, The 65 Project, filed complaints against Marc A. Scaringi, Ronald Hicks, Carolyn McGee, and Jenna Ellis, among others. The group says the lawyers lent their “law license and the legal profession’s integrity and power to an orchestrated effort to undermine our nation’s elections.”
“It has now become part of the political toolbox for a candidate to allege fraud and seek to … undermine people’s faith in the outcome of elections any time they lose. We need to take that away,” said Michael Teter, managing director of The 65 Project, which is named after the 65 lawsuits filed in 2020 seeking to overturn the election. “The best way to do that with lawyers is to ensure there are personal or professional consequences to the actions they take.”
“This effort is not just about the past,” Teter said. “Trump supporters are fighting to seize control of [Pennsylvania] and local election process and the courts are a key part of their strategy to sabotage current and future elections.”
Attorneys for Trump claimed everything from ballot-box stuffing and fake ballot printing, to thousands of dead people having voted, to vote-counting machines being programmed to favor Biden.
In several legal filings -- all rejected by the courts -- the Trump campaign has sought to invalidate millions of votes for Biden based on claims that lacked any evidence.
Bill Barr said last year that the Justice Department had found no evidence of voter fraud significant enough to reverse Joe Biden's defeat of Trump in the November 3 election.
"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr, who was serving as Trump's attorney general at the time, told the Associated Press in an interview.
Former President Donald Trump's campaign effort to create a fake slate of electors to submit to the National Archives and Congress has become a federal investigation after it was revealed the effort happened in multiple states across the country.
The Justice Department issued subpoenas of some of the fake electors and Trump campaign aides, including one Georgia fake elector a few weeks ago. Republican officials from Michigan and Pennsylvania were also among those to receive subpoenas. In Michigan, the attorney general did her own preliminary investigation before ultimately deciding to turn over all of her findings to federal officials at the Justice Department. Two state senators from Arizona were also among those who got subpoenas.
More subpoenas have been issued asking for information about efforts in seven battleground states where the fake elector scam moved forward and many of those subpoenas set a deadline of Friday for Republicans associated to provide the information to the Justice Department, said investigators speaking to CNN.
The House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress and the plot to overthrow the 2020 election will host its next hearing on Tuesday, July 12. However, the committee has already revealed some of the findings they gathered about the "seven-part plan" for what amounts to nothing more than a kind of briefcase switch in a spy movie.
"The Justice Department has charged more than 800 people for their role in rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6," said CNN. "More than 300 have pleaded guilty. In recent months, the DOJ’s investigation has broadened beyond the rioters. It was first focused outside the Trump administration — on fake electors, organizers of the rally that preceded the attack, and on extremist groups. Now the department is moving closer to the political circles around Trump."
To film oneself committing a crime might seem a guileless act of self-incrimination, however, it is becoming increasingly popular. Take the Jan. 6 insurrection as a case in point.
With 874 people arrested on charges from disorderly conduct to seditious conspiracy, many were apprehended because of video or photos shared online. This is considered performance crime: the performance of criminal activity in which filming and sharing it with an audience is intrinsic to the crime itself.
Performance crime participants may be considered self-surveillant subjects, those who effectively participate in and submit themselves to digital surveillance by uploading photos and videos of their actions. Self-surveillant subjects in the Capitol riots participated in performance crimes I have categorized as discursive, material and political.
A man is charged for his activities during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots after texting a selfie to his church group.
Text-based performances
Discursive performance crimes were low-level actions that included textual (placards, signs, graffiti), visual (costumes, hats, T-shirts, tattoos) and auditory (slogans, shouting) performances in four sub-categories:
Shaman — based on the QAnon Shaman — which are performances based on adopting conspiracy theories.
Many of these messages expressed specific ideologies, including a deep-state conspiracy, disinformation regarding the allegedly stolen election, and white supremacy, xenophobia and racism. Ideological expression also took place without the commission of crime, and we know discourse is not a crime.
Material crimes
Material performance crimes were unco-ordinated, non-violent, non-instrumental, medium-level actions in three sub-categories:
Occupiers — occupied desks, ate food, read papers, put their feet up, wrote threatening messages.
Thieves — ransacked the Capitol, stole lecterns, signs, laptops and other “trophies.”
These performance crimes yielded little to no strategic advantage, but garnered online fame (or infamy) by posting on social media — posts later used as criminal evidence. Material actions served to support, intentionally or otherwise, political insurrectionists.
Political crimes
Political performance crimes consisted of co-ordinated high-level actions with political objectives such as capturing and harming lawmakers, and preventing the peaceful transition of power, in two sub-categories:
Street fighters — allegedly led by the white-supremacist, ethno-nationalist gang the Proud Boys, which led the charge against the barricades, smashed Capitol windows and fought with police.
Insurrectionists — allegedly led by militia group the Oath Keepers. They were outfitted in flak jackets, military pants, camo, helmets, bulletproof vests and backpacks, and communicated over walkie-talkie radios and the walkie-talkie app Zello. They moved with intention in military stack formations.
Political motives
Crossover among types takes place — a self-surveillant subject might carry a sign, occupy a desk and pilfer its contents. However, not all performance crimes were represented in the media equally. Rather, increasing levels of intensity of action most often correlated with decreasing levels of self-surveillance — the more physically intensive an action was, the less likely they were to film themselves engaging in it.
The more political an individual’s objectives, the less likely they were to livestream their actions. Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, for example, are up on charges of seditious conspiracy but seldom appeared as self-surveillant subjects.
As the level of action taken by insurrectionists increased, their use of digital media decreased. (Sandra Jeppesen), Author provided
Incomplete and inaccurate
The filming and uploading of performance crimes during the Capitol riots is only one piece of the media puzzle. Actions were also captured from multiple perspectives by action cameras like GoPros, through reverse-camera selfie streaming, surveillance cameras and police body-worn cameras during arguably the most livestreamed mass performance crime in U.S. history.
Another piece of the news puzzle is being debated at the hearings. Did Donald Trump — a high-profile self-surveillant subject — incite violence? Did his words and actions contribute to a performance crime at the highest level?
Real-time news on social media, while promoting performance crimes, cannot be relied on to convey complex news narratives. Despite the amount of information posted online during an event (including by those participating in performance crime), what we see in real-time on social media is incomplete and inaccurate. The hearings, including recent testimony by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, remind us that during a political crisis, key actions occur behind closed doors.
This makes social media coverage incomplete. Conversely, social media posts may promote misinformation and disinformation, making coverage inaccurate.