Girl Scouts rushed to the hospital after Tesla driver crashes into their cookie stand
A California man has been arrested for DUI after he crashed his Tesla into a Girl Scout stand this Saturday, KCRA reported.

Gary Benson, 69, crashed his Tesla into the stand at Sierra College and Douglas Boulevard in Granite Bay. A 10-year-old and a 9-year-old were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Both the girls were Girl Scouts who were working at the stand.

A 78-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Benson was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of substances while driving.

