Death of anti-vax sheriff's deputy ruled 'in the line of duty': report

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins has ruled that the death of a an anti-vax deputy who contracted coronavirus was "in the line of duty," 9 News reports.

The ruling will provide additional benefits to his survivors.

Diggins, who died on Wednesday, was in a profession that would have allowed him to be among the first to receive the vaccine.

However, Diggins spent the spring posting anti-vax content to social media.