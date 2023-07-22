'That would be dumb': Lawmaker doesn't care about undoing Trump impeachment 'expungements'

"This is a guy who lies like other people brush their teeth and he has convinced a calcified group of Americans that somehow he's a victim and a martyr," McCaskill said of Trump. "That's why this whole discussion about transparency of these trials is important. You know, we all remember that two in the Nineties, more than two decades ago, America watched a trial of OJ Simpson. We all know that it mattered that America saw that trial. For many, it meant that there was an injustice done. For others, it was about time that somebody held police accountable for sloppy procedures. But the bottom line is everyone saw the evidence."

READ MORE: Trump could 'double his current number of indictments' if charged for January 6th: ex-solicitor general

McCaskill, however, conceded that her proposed live airings would probably not benefit Trump.

"I would not want one if I were Trump's lawyers because he cannot act out in a courtroom. He cannot do this kind of BS in a courtroom," McCaskill said of Trump's bombastic behavior. "It is not allowed. The rules apply in a courtroom. Only evidence that is rightfully under the law can be presented; not his lies, not his biases, not his silly conspiracies that make those of us who think scratch our heads and wonder how could anybody believe this stuff?"

McCaskill also blasted the 1972 decision by the Judicial Conference of the United States to blackout federal proceedings:

"By the way, who does the federal government think they are, that in this day and age, they will not allow us to see what's going on in a courtroom that is in fact a public record, right? Who do they think they are? It is really irritating to me. It is time for all courtrooms to open up so people can watch real evidence, real facts being presented to a jury."

Watch McCaskill's remarks below via MSNBC or at this link.



