'That would be dumb': Lawmaker doesn't care about undoing Trump impeachment 'expungements'

Donald Trump's impeachments occurred, and no "expungement" process will change that, so House Democrats would be unlikely to focus on repealing such measures if they were to gain the majority in 2024, according to a lawmaker.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) appeared on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports on Saturday, and was asked a hypothetical question about the results of the 2024 election and how House Dems might respond to the GOP's plan to "expunge" the former president's impeachments.
"Obviously, congresswoman, it's all hypothetical, what I'm about to ask you, should it pass, and let's say next, year in the election, a new Congress is seated in January, of I guess that would be 2025, Democrats are in control. Would you foresee a situation what your party would just repeal an expungement of two impeachments, and then do you fear wherein territory of an impeachment sort of being used as a political football?" the host asked.
"No, that would be dumb. The so-called expungement is something that doesn't exist in the law. Whether they pass it or not, it doesn't mean anything. I don't think we'd waste our time dealing with that if we were in the majority."