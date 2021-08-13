Bill Barr appointee John Durham presenting evidence to grand jury in Russia probe: report
John Durham. (Official portrait)

According to the Associated Press, special counsel John Durham will be presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his investigation into the origins of the investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 presidential election.

While no longer serving as a federal prosecutor, Durham has been kept on the job after being appointed by former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, initially at the behest of Donald Trump.

According to the report, "The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Durham was presenting evidence to a grand jury and contemplating charges against some FBI employees and others outside government. A person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Durham's use of the grand jury to The Associated Press."

"Durham was appointed to the position in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr, with a mandate to examine how the FBI and intelligence community set about investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and potential coordination with Donald Trump's presidential campaign," AP explained. "His team has interviewed a broad swath of officials across the Justice Department and the CIA, including John Brennan, the former director of the agency."

