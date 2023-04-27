Kellyanne Conway's husband convinced me to sue Trump: E. Jean Carroll

Writer E. Jean Carroll revealed on Thursday that the husband of a former adviser to Donald Trump convinced her to sue the then-president for defamation after he denied her rape claims.
During Carroll's second day of testimony in Trump's civil rape trial, she was questioned about the origins of her defamation lawsuit.
Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press was in the courtroom for Carroll's testimony.
"What did you sue Donald Trump for?" counsel for the plaintiff asked, according to Russel Lee.
"Defamation," Carroll replied. "He said I was in a conspiracy with the Democratic Party. He said I was trying to sell a book, that I was too ugly to rape."
Carroll was asked what solidified her decision to sue Trump.
"My conversation with George Conway," she replied, referring to Kellyanne Conway's estranged husband. "He does not like Donald Trump."
Carroll said she met Conway at a party thrown by podcaster Molly Jong-Fast.
Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has previously complained about Carroll's relationship with Conway.