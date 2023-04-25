Judge shuts down Trump's lawyer when he tries to complain E. Jean Carroll met with George Conway

Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, was swatted down by a New York judge during the civil rape trial brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday, after he tried to complain about her ties to a Never Trump conservative, reported Law & Crime's Adam Klasfeld.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation, alleging pain and suffering after he allegedly raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, and that Trump ruined her reputation by falsely calling her a hoaxer after she came forward with the allegations.

During the trial, Tacopina called Carroll's account a "sick story," suggested she has a financial motivation to go after the former president to sell books about it, and brought up the fact that she met with George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband of Trump's former White House adviser, who has repeatedly attacked and criticized Trump.

Carroll's counsel swiftly objected, and the judge sustained the objection.

In response to the scene, Conway himself spoke up. "I refuse to be a part of any club or evidentiary record that won’t admit me," he joked on Twitter, adding, "I confess I’ve never been excluded from evidence before. I guess there’s a first time for everything."

This comes as Trump is facing a number of other legal challenges, most notably an indictment in Manhattan for bookkeeping fraud over his alleged $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.