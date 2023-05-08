The closing remarks have been unfolding in the New York Court Monday as E. Jean Carroll's civil rape suit wraps up against former President Donald Trump.

Among the things that Trump's lawyer complained about was not being able to call any witnesses to "disprove the negative," Courthouse News reporter Nina Pullano reported.

Tacopina told the jury that it doesn't make sense that Trump would have risked “throwing his life away” by raping E. Jean Carroll.

“Apprentice over, Trump Tower over, everything over. Think about it," said Tacopina.

The argument that the Carroll lawyers have made is that Trump operates under the assumption that "if you're a star, they let you do it," and thus far he's never had to face any accountability.

Lawyer George Conway explained it to MSNBC, saying that Trump has illustrated a pattern of behavior, and that pattern strengthens E. Jean Carroll's case.

Lawyer Michael Ferrara, the law partner to Robbie Kaplan, gave a rebuttal of Tacopina's closing statement, specifically going after Tacopina's comments about witnesses.

“I have an idea for him," Ferrara suggested. "It’s a little late, but maybe Donald Trump."

Ferrara explained: “He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms. Carroll. He never did that.”

The jury will not only decide the verdict in the case, but they will decide how much Trump must pay Carroll. It's believed Trump will likely appeal whatever the verdict is.