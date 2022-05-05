Rape accuser's lawsuit against Trump could allow for a sampling of his DNA
(Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll will be ramping up her lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of defaming her after she accused him of raping her in the 1990s, according to CNBC News.

An agreement between Carroll's and Trump's lawyers could possibly allow DNA samples of Trump to be analyzed against a stain on a piece of clothing from Carroll that allegedly contains DNA she says is from the day of the attack.

“We are pleased that the parties have committed that fact discovery will resume in this case and be completed by November 16, 2022,” Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a statement.

Carroll has alleged that Trump raped her in the changing room of a luxury New York department store in the mid-1990s.

IN OTHER NEWS: Nicolle Wallace has 2 big questions about the ‘ties between Trump-world and domestic extremists’

She is suing him for defamation, claiming that his denials of the alleged attack, in which he said, "She's not my type," had damaged her reputation and career.

Trump denies all the allegations and has never been prosecuted over them.

A month before his election victory in November 2016, a ten-year-old tape came to light in which the former reality TV star and real estate tycoon bragged about assaulting women.


With additional reporting by AFP

SmartNews