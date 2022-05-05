Nicolle Wallace has 2 big questions about the ‘ties between Trump-world and domestic extremists’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained on Tuesday the key questions raised by the latest revelations about ties between Donald Trump and domestic extremists who supported his efforts to stay in power despite losing the 2020 presidential election.

"A stunning allegation in the high-profile Jan. 6th case brings one of the most violent extremist groups involved in the capitol insurrection closer than ever before to Donald Trump and his allies," Wallace reported. "William Todd Wilson pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy on Wednesday. He's one of the 11 members of the extremist group the Oath Keepers. He is the third member of that group to plead guilty and agree to cooperate with prosecutors. He was among the Oath Keepers seen on the 6th on video moving in military formation among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol."



Wallace read from the statement of offense the Department of Justice filed against Wilson.

"At the Phoenix Hotel, [Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes] gathered Wilson and other co-conspirators inside of a private suite. Rhodes then called an individual over speaker phone," the DOJ explained. "Wilson heard, Rhodes repeatedly implore the individual to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power. This individual denied Rhodes's request to speak directly with President Trump. After the call ended, Rhodes stated to the group, 'I just want to fight.'"

Wallace had two major questions following the revelation.

"Who was Stewart Rhodes talking to?" she wondered. "Why would the leader of a domestic violent extremist group have access to a person who supposedly had a direct line to then-President of the United States Donald J. Trump?"

Wallace and her paneled then discussed the "new revelation shedding light on the ties between Trump-world and domestic extremists."

