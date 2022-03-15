Republicans busted for claiming credit for Biden spending they opposed
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) during an interview. Image via screengrab.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a spending bill that includes the first earmarks in more than a decade.

Congress had eschewed earmarks since the early years of the Obama administration in bipartisan distaste for the money set aside for special projects for individual lawmakers back home, but Democrats and Republicans alike are happy to see their return -- even if they voted against the bill, reported Politico.

"While I could not support this portion of the bill," said Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), "I am pleased that the bill includes several Community Funding Projects I advocated for to benefit our local communities."

Tenney claimed she "secured" funding for eight projects for her district, while Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claimed credit for four in his district -- despite voting against the bill.

"Despite my objections to the bill in its totality," Higgins said, "we worked closely with the House Appropriations Committee to secure funding for several important Louisiana projects."

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) boasted about $14 million that will fund eight projects in his district, although he, too, voted against the appropriations bill.

"Passage of this bill is the culmination of more than a year of working with stakeholders in our communities to identify and secure federal support for their critical needs," Meuser said.

