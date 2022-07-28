Eastman was 'linchpin' of illegal elector scheme — and now his cooperation could sink Trump: Whitewater prosecutor

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Paul Rosenzweig, a former attorney who worked on the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, outlined how important far-right lawyer John Eastman is to the investigation of the plot to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Eastman turning to cooperate with the Justice Department, argued Rosenzweig, would be a massive blow to Trump — and a groundbreaking step for investigators.

"I want to play, Paul, some of the testimony that we heard about the importance of John Eastman," said anchor Erin Burnett, showing clips of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel testifying Eastman was directing the scheme. "So Paul, how much legal trouble could Eastman be in? And what do you think the goal is here to get him to flip? How much trouble could he get Trump?"

"Well, I think that John Eastman is in many ways the linchpin of this investigation," said Rosenzweig. "You know, the idea behind overturning the election wasn't Donald Trump's. It was John Eastman. He developed it, he built it. so he's in a significant amount of legal jeopardy now ... and if poor John Eastman could determine that he would be better off working with the Department of Justice than staying on Team Trump, that would be an immensely important step for the investigation."

Eastman's plot was to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to use the fake electors to throw out the actual ones voters had selected in several key states, throwing the election to Trump.

His plan was broadly regarded as illegal by many experts, and even Eastman himself said in private it wasn't based on actual law.

Watch below or at this link.