'Could be devastating': Here's why the new subpoena for Trump lawyer's phone could put him at serious risk

On Wednesday, the Justice Department obtained a new search warrant for Donald Trump attorney John Eastman's phone, as part of their ongoing investigation into the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett laid out why this could spell legal danger for the former president himself.

"More people cooperating, and it comes as the Justice Department has obtained a second warrant to search the contents of John Eastman's cell phone," said Burnett. "What's on that cell phone is crucial, and it could be devastating to the former president. Eastman presented trump with a guide for overturning the election and played a major role in the fake elector scheme."

The plan Eastman laid out in his infamous memo involved using the fake Trump electors declared in several states President Joe Biden narrowly carried, to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to use those fake electors as a pretext for throwing out the real electors and tipping the overall electoral count to Trump — or else to the House, where the GOP would have had control of enough delegations to pick Trump themselves. Experts have broadly considered this plan illegal, and even Eastman himself privately admitted as such.

Eastman has been fighting furious legal battles to keep his records away from investigators, but his push to stop another subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating January 6 ended in failure.

Another recent report indicated that the Claremont Institute — the hard-right California think tank that had employed Eastman — has been upended by the investigations against him, with his former colleagues bemoaning how he has associated their organization with efforts to overthrow democracy.

Watch below or at this link.