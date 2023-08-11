Ecuador awaits funeral for assassinated candidate, suspects charged

By Alexandra Valencia and Julia Symmes Cobb QUITO (Reuters) - Supporters of assassinated Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio will host a public memorial for the slain candidate on Friday, after the attorney general's office charged six suspects in his death. Villavicencio, a former lawmaker and crusading anti-corruption journalist, was gunned down leaving a campaign event on Wednesday evening, less than two weeks before the election. The murder was a shocking example of rising violence and crime in the South American country and led some voters to weigh whether they will g...