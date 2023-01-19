Disgraced former NYPD union boss pleads guilty to defrauding fellow officers
Screengrab.

Disgraced former NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins on Thursday pleaded guilty to defrauding his own fellow officers.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has announced that Mullins copped to one count of wire fraud related to "a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA through the submission of fraudulent expense reports."

Mullins was arrested this past November and the DOJ alleged that he "defrauded the SBA by using his personal credit card to pay for meals at high-end restaurants and to purchase luxury personal items, among other things, and then submitting false and inflated expense reports to the SBA, seeking reimbursement for those bills as legitimate SBA expenditures when in fact they were not."

All together, the DOJ found that Mullins racked up bills for the SBA of over $1 million — and it claimed that the majority of it was "fraudulently obtained."

As part of his plea agreement, Mullins will forfeit $600,000 to the United States while also making a $600,000 restitution payment to the SBA.

The FBI raided Mullins's home in late 2021, and he resigned from his position as SBA president shortly afterward.

