Accused war criminal pardoned by Trump admits killing unarmed combatant: 'Nobody at that time had a problem with it'

Eddie Gallagher, a retired Navy SEAL who was accused by fellow SEALs of committing war crimes and who was subsequently pardoned by former President Donald Trump, made a stunning admission this week.

As reported by Task & Purpose, Gallagher admitted on a podcast that he did kill an unarmed ISIS fighter back in 2017, but he said that all of the men in his unit assisted and intended for him to die.

"The grain of truth in the whole thing is that that ISIS fighter was killed by us, and that nobody at that time had a problem with it," he said. "We killed that guy. Our intention was to kill him. Everybody was on board."

Although Gallagher was found not guilty of murdering a 17-year-old ISIS fighter, but he was found guilty of posing for a picture with the dead fighter's corpse, an offense for which he was subsequently demoted.

Trump, however, intervened to not only pardon Gallagher but to have his rank restored, while also ordering the Navy to revoke medals that had been given to the team that prosecuted Gallagher for alleged war crimes.