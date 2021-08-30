Michigan councilman arrested again for Trump-related misconduct
Eddie Kabacinski. (City of Warren photo)

A Michigan city councilman was arrested again for allegedly engaging in illegal activities related to his support for Donald Trump.

Eddie Kabacinski, who represents Warren's District 5, was taken into custody over the weekend for selling Trump-related items without a peddlers permit at a rally in Utica for the twice-impeached one-term president, reported WDIV-TV.

"While the council doesn't have the power to sanction or remove him from the council, as many have asked us to do, I myself want to admonish him in the strongest terms possible," Warren council president Patrick Green told the Oakland Press.

Trump supporters routinely gather at the intersection where Kabacinski was arrested to show their support for the former president.

The 47-year-old Kabacinski, a retired/disabled Army veteran who served in combat during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, was previously arrested Oct. 28, 2020, after he chased down a woman and handcuffed her for placing three Black Lives Matter stickers on Trump-Pence signs along a roadway.

The woman sprayed Kabacinski with silly string when he grabbed her, and he told police he was a former military police officer and that federal law allowed him to detain anyone who breaches the peace.

Police took him into custody and Macomb County prosecutors charged him with impersonating a public officer, a one-year misdemeanor, and assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Kabacinski, who often speaks out against pandemic safety measures and is known for being argumentative during council meetings, faced calls for his recall after taking part in a counter protest of a March Against Racism to support a Black family in town who were subjected to racist violence and vandalism.

