Parent and teachers outraged after school director allegedly uses N-word in front of Black student
(Shutterstock.com)

A meeting at Edison School of the Arts in Indianapolis on Tuesday had several parents and teachers saying the school's director, Nathan Tuttle, used a racial slur in front of a student last week, WTHR reported.

Tuttle was put on administrative leave after he was accused of using the N-word in front of a Black student.

"I am disgusted. You stand up here and tell us we have to be respectful, we have to be kind. We have to use nice words. How about your CEO? Why doesn’t he use nice words? Why isn’t he kind to his students, to his staff, to his parents?" said parent Meredith Phillips.

"Nathan Tuttle needs to be removed and, potentially, if the board does not do anything, you need to be removed," said parent Ahmad Perry.

Board member Ernest Disney said he was informed Tuttle did not call the students the “N-word,” but repeated it in front of them and later apologized.

"One of the boys did use the 'N-word' and, moments later, I heard Mr. Tuttle correct the student and also used the 'N-word' and used it quite a few times," said Regina Cole, an instructional assistant.

"My son came home, mind you not he's 5 years old, saying, 'Mommy, the teacher said the 'N-word.'' He didn't even know what that was," said a former teacher whose son still goes to the school.

Some at the meeting said the school has created a toxic and uncomfortable environment in general.

"This is what we deal with every day here in Edison. This is bigger than Mr. Tuttle," said teacher Cinnita Sayles.

In a statement, the school said that its Board of Directors "takes these allegations seriously and placed the executive director on administrative leave, pending investigation."

"We have engaged in conversations with our staff, students and families about this incident and have made support available to students and staff at the school," the statement added.

