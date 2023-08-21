GOP’s abortion loss in Ohio confirms it’s simply out of step with much of the rest of America
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republicans have been repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot when it comes to grappling with the highly charged issue of abortion. They did it again in Ohio this month. The GOP tried to pull a fast one, asking voters in the Buckeye State to approve a measure that would have raised the threshold to amend the state’s constitution from a simple majority to 60% support. Ohio GOP lawmakers who put the measure on the ballot smoke-screened their real intent by pitching it as a bid to firewall the amendment process from deep-pocketed specia...

Frontpage Commentary - 6 articlesOpinion