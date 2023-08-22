The Supreme Court temporarily halted the corrupt Sackler deal. A permanent fix is needed.

The U.S. Supreme Court Building on Oct. 3, 2022, in Washington, DC. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS
While the U.S. Supreme Court is sharply divided along ideological lines, it might surprise many Americans to learn that unanimous rulings happen every term, even in cases where lower courts have reached opposing conclusions. We see a good chance of the high court coming together for a 9-0 vote in the months ahead to shoot down a terrible injustice that festered in bankruptcy courts for years — until the notorious Sackler family inadvertently put a spotlight on it. The Sacklers made billions engineering an opioid epidemic that ruined countless lives and killed off Americans by the hundreds of t...