Trump slurs 'crazy' Elaine Chao in attack on Mitch McConnell: 'Broken down hack politician'

Former President Donald Trump accused Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell of helping his "crazy" wife Elaine Chao "get rich on China."
The former president slurred his former Transportation secretary in a post on his Truth Social website after McConnell complained about the quality of the GOP candidates Trump had endorsed in primary campaigns.
“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate,” Trump posted. “This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!”
Chao's father the Chinese shipping company Foremost Group, where her sister serves as CEO, and although she has no formal ties to the business, both she and McConnell were criticized for her possible conflicts of interest while serving in the Trump administration.
