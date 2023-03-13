80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in alleged Nashville road rage case: report

A road rage incident in Nashville on Sunday left an elderly woman hospitalized with serious injuries, WSMV 4 reports.

Billy Johnson (aka Billy Jackson), 48, who is accused of throwing the woman into traffic, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to the report, which cites court documents.

The woman was taken to a local hospital internal head bleeding and severe head trauma and was in an intensive care unit as of Monday morning, the report said.

Johnson was released on bond.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Just gross' Ron DeSantis boasts visibly disgust Morning Joe hosts

Officers at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday responded to Old Hickory Boulevard on the report of the incident, and one of the victims told police that Johnson nearly rear-ended him after he’d been seen driving aggressively.

An argument ensued after the two men exited their vehicles, and the 80-year-old woman, a passenger in the vehicle that was nearly struck, got out of the car to try to break up the fight, police said.

Johnson then proceeded to pick up the woman and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic, police said.