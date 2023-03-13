'Just gross' Ron DeSantis boasts visibly disgust Morning Joe hosts

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were visibly disgusted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boating about sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

The Florida Republican visited Iowa over the weekend to promote his book -- and his presumptive 2024 presidential campaign -- and received a raucous response by regaling caucus-goers with his tale of flying migrants to the picturesque island, and the "Morning Joe" hosts were appalled.

"I'm taking a moment because I don't want to fall into the trap of saying something," Brzezinski said. "That is just gross."

"He wants to do things like that to shock people," Scarborough said. "I would say, if you're not somewhat offended by having refugees coming into a state, having migrants coming into a state, poor, hungry, tired migrants coming into a state and then lying to them, then putting them onto a plane and flying them out of the state, then bragging about it months later this is, like, how grotesque it was that you had a governor actually send migrants up to Washington, D.C., and just dump them out on the street, outside the Naval Observatory on Christmas Eve, on a cold, cold Christmas Eve, to make a political point on Christmas Eve -- one of the most un-Christlike things, I would think, if you actually read the New Testament and believe what it says about helping the poor and the needy to do that for gesturing we're not talking policies."

"Our problem is everybody wants to come to America everyone wants to live the American dream everyone wants to be here," he added. "That's our problem because we have such a great country, so we've got to figure out how to sort through this again, guy running for president who is bragging about being cruel to 50 migrants because, you know, he thinks that he owned the libs in Martha's Vineyard."



Scarborough said the governor had revealed something dark about himself.

"The fact that he is bragging all these months later about being cruel to the poorest and the weakest among us," Scarborough said, "it says a lot as you try to look into the soul of Ron DeSantis."

