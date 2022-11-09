They denied the 2020 election — but still admitted to their own defeat after midterm elections

An ironic twist happened on election night: a number of people who denied that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, were quick to admit that they lost their own elections.

For two years, many MAGA Republicans have fought the validity of the elections, but when it came to their own races, they didn't play the same game. At least 143 Republican election deniers running for the U.S. House won races as of Wednesday morning, noted the Washington Post.

But when it came to election-denier candidates who lost on Tuesday, they admitted defeat. GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin admitted defeat and conceded his massive loss in New York.

Republican Dan Cox in Maryland, pushed fake 2020 election conspiracies and actually paid to charter buses to bring people to Washington Jan. 6 for the Capitol attack. He conceded on Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania's Doug Mastriano was crushed, and despite the shock, he still conceded the gubernatorial race on Tuesday night.

Even Michigan's Tudor Dixon admitted defeat. She had lost the race decisively Tuesday night, but when she spoke to supporters she claimed, “this race is going to be too close to call, despite what Fox thinks. The results continue to trickle in. The major counties have a very, very long way to go,” she said. “We stay up until we have every vote counted.”

Then she conceded on Wednesday morning.

"Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, had refused to rule out attempting to 'decertify' Joe Biden’s 2020 victory — something for which there is no mechanism in the law," wrote the Post. "But Michels conceded to incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, he told his supporters on election night."

Republican Matthew DePerno, the nominee for attorney general in Michigan has been a well-known election denier, helping to mobilize others and drawing attention by the Justice Department for trying to tamper with electronic voting machines. He conceded too.

“Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state,” DePerno tweeted. “I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be. Thank you to each and every one of you!”

But as a law professor at Ohio State University, Edward Foley told the Post, it doesn't mean we're out of the woods, by any means. There are still a number of election deniers that won on Tuesday and the debate will still continue.

People like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) won despite being quiet supporters of Donald Trump's attempt to overthrow the election. Johnson, however, narrowly won a seat despite two terms in the Senate.

"Just like yesterday I wasn’t prepared to say that democracy was dead, I’m not prepared to say this morning that the threat from election denialism is completely vanquished,” said Foley.

Luckily, the election went really well in terms of actually conducting the election.

Suzanne Almeida, director of state operations for Common Cause, said, “I am happy to report that today has been relatively quiet on the political violence front. We were absolutely prepared for more significant incidents, but they simply have not come to fruition.”

Despite the so-called "red wave" being beaten back, the "despondent" MAGA Republicans haven't rioted yet. No violence at county tabulating locations has been attacked yet. There hasn't been a rush of activists to state capitols or city hall. Wednesday has been quiet.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Kari Lake is making good on her threat not to concede. The race hasn't been called yet, but even if she loses she has made it clear she didn't lose.

Read the full comments at the Washington Post.